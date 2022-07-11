Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Acquires 48,651 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 110.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,651 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,460 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,551,000 after purchasing an additional 485,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,794 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,507 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,935,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,936,000 after acquiring an additional 88,139 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.49. 19,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,508. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

