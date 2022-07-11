Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $24,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $581,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $335,682,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Chubb by 12,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,828,000 after buying an additional 467,626 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $57,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.10. 17,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,281. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $159.47 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

