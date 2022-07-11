Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $11.56 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned approximately 0.10% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $11,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,077,311. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $127.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $60.02.

