Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $21.18 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 238,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,443,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $354,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $5.42 on Monday, reaching $289.93. 1,954,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,232,344. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

