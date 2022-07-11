Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $36.25 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.6% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $36,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.07. 188,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,362,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.79. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

