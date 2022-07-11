Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Increases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $18,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after buying an additional 4,586,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,327,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,609,000 after buying an additional 784,566 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,388,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

NYSE DD traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 26,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.17.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

DuPont de Nemours Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.