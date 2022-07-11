Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.1% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $1,702,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.4% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PM traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.38. 29,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,215,817. The company has a market capitalization of $144.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

