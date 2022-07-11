Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.3% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $31,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.46.

NYSE GS traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $294.31. 20,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,120. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.15 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

