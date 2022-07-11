Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 545 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,058 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 16.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 21.5% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after buying an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 22.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 27.2% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 16.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.53. The stock had a trading volume of 30,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $302.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.57.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

