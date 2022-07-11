Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 945 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,001,864 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
