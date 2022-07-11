Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on KSS. Cowen reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.64.

NYSE KSS opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

