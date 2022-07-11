Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Trading Up 1.9%

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.23 and last traded at $34.14. Approximately 2,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 481,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.
Several analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. TheStreet upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.83%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 552.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile (NYSE:KTB)
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
