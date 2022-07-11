KRS Capital Management LLC Has $330,000 Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

KRS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after buying an additional 5,587,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after buying an additional 2,487,466 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after buying an additional 2,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NWL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,777. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Newell Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.