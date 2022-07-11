KRS Capital Management LLC Has $479,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KRS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,487,000. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.25. The company had a trading volume of 24,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,277. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.38. The company has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

