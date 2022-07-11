KRS Capital Management LLC Sells 1,301 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KRS Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.88. 95,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,300,350. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.56. The company has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

