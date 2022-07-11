La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.
