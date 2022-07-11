La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

