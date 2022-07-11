Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIFZF opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

