Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $642.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $415.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.12.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after acquiring an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after acquiring an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after acquiring an additional 263,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

