Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 2.2% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX traded down $8.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $406.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,488. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.68.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.