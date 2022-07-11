Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $108.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $112.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LAMR. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lamar Advertising from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.00.

LAMR stock opened at $91.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.45. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $124.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.35%.

In related news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

