Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) SVP Sells $290,025.00 in Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.63. 1,011,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,490. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $80.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 346.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

