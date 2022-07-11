Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 12,550 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 57,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 487.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 34,047 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 329,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,498,000 after buying an additional 24,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.33. 27,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,744,770. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

