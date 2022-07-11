Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 3,924 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $495,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $2,303,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Boeing by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,234 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.40. The stock had a trading volume of 41,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,223,036. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.55 and its 200-day moving average is $174.11. The firm has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

