Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys New Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,479 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.95. 35,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,253,002. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $183.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.89) to GBX 2,779 ($33.65) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,607.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

