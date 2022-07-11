Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after acquiring an additional 403,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after buying an additional 370,258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.58. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

