Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $4.49 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,198,000 after buying an additional 217,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,898,000 after purchasing an additional 927,840 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,817,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,102,000 after purchasing an additional 182,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,574,000 after purchasing an additional 36,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

JEF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

In other news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

