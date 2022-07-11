Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.76. 70,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,300,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.56. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.