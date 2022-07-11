Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.76. 70,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,300,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.56. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.
In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.
Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.