Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $9,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 191,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,807,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 193,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,919. The stock has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.55. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on BAM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,747,530.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,460,552.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.