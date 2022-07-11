Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Raises Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up approximately 1.3% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.21% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $14,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 36,107 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 318,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $1.33 on Monday, hitting $72.93. 1,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,672. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

