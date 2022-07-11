Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned 1.01% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 352,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 33,345 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $19.33.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 35.49% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $30.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

