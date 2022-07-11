Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Overstock.com worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth $16,395,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 172,843 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.21. 5,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 3.80.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSTK. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

