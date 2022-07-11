Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE LEJU opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. Leju has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

