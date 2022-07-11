Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJUGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE LEJU opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. Leju has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJUGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

