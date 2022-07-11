Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.95

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 19828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aamir Hussain acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,144,302 shares of company stock worth $9,289,089.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

