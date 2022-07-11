Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Insider Purchases $62,591.40 in Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher purchased 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,591.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,742,591.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LTH stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,510. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $392.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

