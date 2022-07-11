Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $122,117.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026384 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00246785 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000979 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001246 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

