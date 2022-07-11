Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Lowered to $30.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.29.

LSPD opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 3.20.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

