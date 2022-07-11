Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Down 7.6%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. 4,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,623,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lilium in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96.
Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
