Linear (LINA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $29.37 Million

Linear (LINA) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Linear coin can currently be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $80.46 million and $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

