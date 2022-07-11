LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIVN. Wolfe Research began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

LIVN stock opened at $61.35 on Monday. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average of $74.31.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $73,724,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $64,579,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth $56,968,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,647,000 after buying an additional 609,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,263,000 after buying an additional 383,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

