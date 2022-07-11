Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
LYV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.90.
Shares of LYV opened at $84.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $74.23 and a 52-week high of $127.75.
In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $8,826,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,160,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,644,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 546,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,326,880. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
