Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LYV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.90.

Shares of LYV opened at $84.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $74.23 and a 52-week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $8,826,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,160,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,644,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 546,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,326,880. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

