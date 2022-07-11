Loudon Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.32. 6,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,780. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.86.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

