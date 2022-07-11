Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 1,485 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,741 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 2.9% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.26. The company had a trading volume of 180,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,237,938. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

