Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 2,271 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TELUS by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,073,000 after buying an additional 80,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

TU stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.09. 19,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,161. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 108.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

