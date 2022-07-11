Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,345. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $372,727. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

