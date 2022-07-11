Loudon Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 1.9% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $7,156,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $253.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.47. 3,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.83 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.10.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

