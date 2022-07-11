LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) & MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Head to Head Comparison

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LTC Properties and MFA Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $155.32 million 9.75 $55.86 million $1.42 27.01 MFA Financial $362.30 million 3.18 $328.87 million $1.06 10.62

MFA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than LTC Properties. MFA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LTC Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.6%. LTC Properties pays out 160.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MFA Financial pays out 166.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LTC Properties and MFA Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 1 4 1 0 2.00 MFA Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

LTC Properties currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.94%. MFA Financial has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.86%. Given MFA Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than LTC Properties.

Risk and Volatility

LTC Properties has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA Financial has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of LTC Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of MFA Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LTC Properties and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 36.03% 7.48% 3.80% MFA Financial 41.39% 10.55% 3.04%

Summary

MFA Financial beats LTC Properties on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

LTC Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

MFA Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

