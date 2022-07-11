LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $83.09 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.94.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.94.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.