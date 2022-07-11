MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at BTIG Research

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research to $6.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGNX. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.55. 2,383,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,307. The firm has a market cap of $217.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 303.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Karrels purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,686.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

