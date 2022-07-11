MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 508,827 shares.The stock last traded at $11.05 and had previously closed at $11.12.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.
The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.02 and a beta of 1.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
