MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 508,827 shares.The stock last traded at $11.05 and had previously closed at $11.12.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.02 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.