Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.29

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 5044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $53,083,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 138.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,450,000 after acquiring an additional 981,296 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 7.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,591,000 after acquiring an additional 646,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Magnite during the first quarter worth about $7,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

